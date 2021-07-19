ipad air pocketnow
We start today’s deals with several Apple products, starting with the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air that has dropped to just $639 after receiving a 15 percent discount, which translates to $110 savings. This deal is applied to the Rose Gold color option with WiFi-only support and 256GB of storage space. Now, you can also grab other color options for $650, as the other four color variants are getting a $99 discount. The 64GB is also getting a $99 discount, which means you can grab yours for $500.

If you want more power, you can still get the M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro with a $50 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 128GB storage, which means you can grab yours for $749 in any of its two different color options. And for those looking for the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that now has Apple Pencil support, you can buy one with 32GB storage for 299, after a $30 discount, or go for the 128GB option for $395 with $34 savings.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are also on sale, and you can grab a paid for just $190 after getting a very compelling 24 percent discount, which means $59 savings for you. Remember that these are Apple’s best headphones after the AirPods Max that are also on sale. You can grab a pair for $480 on any of its five different color options after a $69 discount. And if you’re looking for other, more affordable options, you can grab a pair of JBL TUNE 750BTNC for $100 after getting a $30 discount, or grab the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud for $20 with $5 savings.

We have one more Apple product on sale. The Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage is currently going for $120 after a 33 percent discount at B&H. However, you may want to hurry with this deal, as it will only be live until midnight. After that, the $60 savings are gone. But you can also consider grabbing a Roku Express 4K+ for $29 with $10.99 savings at Amazon.com.

