iPad Air, iPad mini coming to T-Mobile and Verizon

New iPads are coming our way with Apple Pencil support and smaller and bigger sizes. The iPad Air is on its third go around while the iPad mini has come to its fifth generation. So, what does this mean?

Well, if you’re buying a Wi-Fi only variant, you’ll pay $499 and up for the Air and/or $399 and up for the mini. Buying it with cellular radios and service? T-Mobile and Verizon were the first to announce how you’ll pay for those tablets.

At T-Mobile, the 64GB iPad mini will cost $25.99 down and $21 per month for two years while the iPad Air starts out at $29.99 down and $25 monthly. Pricing is for customers with good credit.

For service, the T-Mobile ONE Tablet plan includes unlimited talk, text and LTE data — with speed limits for streaming media, 5GB of high-speed data to roam in Canada and Mexico, 3G-speed hotspot and a free Netflix plan — for $60 per month on a standalone basis or an additional $20 per month with a phone line. The ONE Plus add-on, which boosts hotspot speeds to LTE for 20GB and better international data speeds, is an additional $15 per month.

Pre-orders start March 22 at 9am Eastern with shipments and in-store availability beginning March 26.

Verizon-wise, it is offering fully-amortized 2-year payment plans for all versions of the iPad mini and iPad Air. A 64GB iPad mini will cost $22.08 per month while the 256GB version costs $28.33. The 64GB iPad Air is $26.24 per month and the 256GB unit is $32.49. Two-year contract rates are available with a $100 discount off the full retail price which is due up front.

For the moment, contract buyers can also take another $250 off while payment plan signees can get $150 off. Those signees can also simultaneously buy a new iPhone and bump the rebate up to $250. These monies will be distributed as credits against the monthly payments.

Unlimited talk and text is available with several plans with high-speed data allotments ranging from 1GB to 8GB. Pricing starts out at $15 per month. There’s an unlimited plan for $80 monthly.

Pre-orders start earlier on March 21, but Big Red will still begin deliveries and retail sales on March 26.