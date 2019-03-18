iPad Air debuts, iPad mini gets new version starting from $399
Apple A12 Bionic
6 cores (2x2.49GHz + 4 efficient)
4-core GPU
Air: 10.5 inches
2224 x 1668 (~264 ppi)
500 nits max brightness
Mini: 7.9 inches
2048 x 1536 (~326 ppi)
500 nits max brightness
64GB or 256GB storage
Rear: 8MP f/2.4
Front: 7MP f/2.2
Air: 30.2Wh battery (rated for 10 hours Wi-Fi, 9 hours Cellular)
Mini: 19.1Wh battery (rated for 10 hours Wi-Fi, 9 hours Cellular)
March 18th, 2019
Air Wi-Fi: 456 grams
Air Cellular: 464 grams
Mini Wi-Fi: 301 grams
Mini Cellular: 308 grams
iOS 12
Apple has forgone a launch event to debut updated versions of the 7.9-inch iPad mini and the 10.5-inch iPad Air which replaces the older iPad Pro model of the same size.
Each tablet is similarly equipped with Touch ID fingerprint sensors, headphone jacks, Lightning ports, stereo speakers, dual microphones and Apple Pencil support — the company equipped last year’s $329 iPad 9.7 with Pencil input. That said, don’t expect magnetic docking and charging as seen with the newest iPad Pro models. Also, it’s only available separately for $99.
For software, iOS 12 is more attuned for iPad use now more than ever.
The big differences come in the displays: the “Retina display” of the iPad Air has an effective pixel density of 264 pixel per inch while the less expensive iPad mini goes to 326ppi. They’re both LCD units that support DCI-P3 wide color gamut content and have True Tone technology to adjust their color temperatures based on ambient lighting.
As ever, the devices are available in Silver, Space Gray and Gold colors in Wi-Fi only and Cellular variants at the following prices:
|Models
|iPad Air
|iPad Mini
|64GB Wi-Fi
|$499
|$399
|64GB Cellular
|$629
|$529
|256GB Wi-Fi
|$649
|$549
|256GB Cellular
|$779
|$679
The new iPads are available for order right now with first shipments available in the next 10-15 days.
