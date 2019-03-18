iOS

iPad Air debuts, iPad mini gets new version starting from $399

Overview
Processor

Apple A12 Bionic
6 cores (2x2.49GHz + 4 efficient)
4-core GPU

Screen Size

Air: 10.5 inches
2224 x 1668 (~264 ppi)
500 nits max brightness

Mini: 7.9 inches
2048 x 1536 (~326 ppi)
500 nits max brightness

Storage

64GB or 256GB storage

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP f/2.4
Front: 7MP f/2.2

Battery

Air: 30.2Wh battery (rated for 10 hours Wi-Fi, 9 hours Cellular)
Mini: 19.1Wh battery (rated for 10 hours Wi-Fi, 9 hours Cellular)

Release Date

March 18th, 2019

Weight

Air Wi-Fi: 456 grams
Air Cellular: 464 grams

Mini Wi-Fi: 301 grams
Mini Cellular: 308 grams

Operating System

iOS 12

Apple has forgone a launch event to debut updated versions of the 7.9-inch iPad mini and the 10.5-inch iPad Air which replaces the older iPad Pro model of the same size.

Each tablet is similarly equipped with Touch ID fingerprint sensors, headphone jacks, Lightning ports, stereo speakers, dual microphones and Apple Pencil support — the company equipped last year’s $329 iPad 9.7 with Pencil input. That said, don’t expect magnetic docking and charging as seen with the newest iPad Pro models. Also, it’s only available separately for $99.

For software, iOS 12 is more attuned for iPad use now more than ever.

The big differences come in the displays: the “Retina display” of the iPad Air has an effective pixel density of 264 pixel per inch while the less expensive iPad mini goes to 326ppi. They’re both LCD units that support DCI-P3 wide color gamut content and have True Tone technology to adjust their color temperatures based on ambient lighting.

As ever, the devices are available in Silver, Space Gray and Gold colors in Wi-Fi only and Cellular variants at the following prices:

Models iPad Air iPad Mini
64GB Wi-Fi $499 $399
64GB Cellular $629 $529
256GB Wi-Fi $649 $549
256GB Cellular $779 $679

The new iPads are available for order right now with first shipments available in the next 10-15 days.

