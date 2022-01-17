iPad Air 5 with A15 Bionic, 5G, Center Stage, and more could launch in Spring 2022

According to a report from Mac Otakara, Apple is planning to launch iPad Air 5th generation in the Spring of 2022. The report claims that it will only be a spec bump and not a major overhaul. The iPad Air 5 is rumored to come with similar internals as the iPad mini 6th gen. The report claims that the next-gen iPad Air will come with an A15 Bionic processor, 12MP ultra-wide front camera with support for Center Stage, 5G support in cellular models, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and much more.

The report claims that Apple could debut the tablet could debut in the Spring event of 2022. It will feature the same design as the last-gen, and will only be a spec bump. Mark Gurman has said that Apple will hold its first event of 2022 in March or April, just like last year, where it could debut the iPad Air 5. It's also possible that Apple might introduce the 5G iPhone SE 3 model at the event.

Via: MacRumors | Source: Mac Otakara