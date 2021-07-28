The current iPad Air 4 was announced back in September 2020, which made it one of Apple’s first devices to adopt a boxier design language. The tablet came with smaller bezels, no Home Button, and a Touch ID sensor that has now been relocated on the device’s power button. However, it seems that Apple is already planning on upgrading to a newer iPad Air 5 model that would look more like the iPad Pro.

We have been getting tons of rumors about upcoming iPad models. The latest one comes from the Japanese site Mac Otakara, claiming that the design of the new iPad Air 5 could look a lot more like the 11-inch iPad Pro. According to its sources, the new iPad Air could arrive with the same 10.9-inch display and a Touch ID sensor embedded on the power button, but it will get a camera upgrade. The new device is expected to feature a dual-camera setup with a Wide and an Ultra-Wide camera. And it seems that it could also get a LiDAR scanner to join the package, even though this last part is not guaranteed, or the source wasn’t so sure.

Mac Otakara also believes that the new iPad Air will have the latest A15 chip under the hood, a four-speaker audio system, and 5G mmWave support. The site doesn’t reveal or suggest a possible release date, but previous information claims that we may get it in early in 2022. We have also heard that this new model could arrive with an OLED display, but there was no mention of this in the publication either.

However, the Japanese site mentions that the new iPad mini and the upcoming entry-level iPad don’t look different from the existing ones. However, it suggests that the only significant change may be the update to the A14 chip and that a possible design change may arrive in these models until 2022 or later.

Source Mac Otakara

Via MacRumors