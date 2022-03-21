Some iPad Air 5 users are complaining about build quality issues

iPad Air 5 finally went on sale last weekend. The M1-equipped Apple tablet is now available on open sale and can be grabbed for $599. A few customers who pre-ordered the new iPad Air after the Apple event received their units during the weekend. Although customers have been generally praising Apple for putting the M1 chip in the affordable iPad Air, some customers have been complaining about the build quality issues of the product.

Many users on Reddit (via iMore) have reported that the back panel of the new iPad Air 5 is thinner than the last generation. A light press on the back panel results in a hollow sensation and makes a creaking noise when you press it slightly harder. A user on Reddit wrote:

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

I ordered and received two blue iPad Air 2022 today and I'm a bit shocked. The aluminum backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad 4 which I also have. You can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device. Both iPads have the same feeling and are making creaking noises when you hold them. This did not happen on the iPad Air 4. Both are going back but is it just me? I also asked a second person and she felt it too.

Many subsequent responses on the post suggest that this is not an isolated case. "Same here, also have the blue," said one user while another user reported that the build "feels very low quality". One user suggested that the issue appears to be only with the Blue color variant of the iPad Air 5. However, many users with Space Grey color said that this is the same case with their unit, so it rules out the theory.

The first reviews of iPad Air 5 went live over the weekend, and interestingly, this issue was not mentioned in any of the reviews. SaranByte, a YouTuber, made a video about the same issue (which you can watch above) and he mentions the creaking noise in his unit as well. These issues might only occur with the initial units as Apple says that the new iPad Air‌ is externally "identical" to the iPad Air 4 model. Apple has not commented on the issue yet.

Have you received your iPad yet? What are your thoughts on the build quality of the iPad Air 5? Do you feel the hollowness or hear the creaking noise? Let us know in the comments section below!

Apple iPad Air (2022) Powered by the M1 chip The iPad Air 5th generation comes with a more powerful M1 chip inside, which provides more performance and efficiency. Though the design remains unchanged, it supports Apple Pencil, comes with an M1 chip, and proves to be a powerful device to fit all of your needs.

Via: iMore