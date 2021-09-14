Apple today announced its new version of the basic iPad, the iPad 9th generation, at the California Streaming event today. It features a two-year-old A13 Bionic, new cameras with Center Stage feature, same design, and more.

Just like its last upgrade, the iPad 9th generation focuses more on processor upgrades. It features the A13 Bionic — the same processor used in iPhone XR. Apple says the new iPad is 20% faster than the 8th gen and “3 times faster than the best selling Chromebook and 6 times faster than the best selling Android Tablet.”



On the front of the iPad 9th generation, there’s the same display as the 8th gen. However, above the 10.2-inch display is the new selfie camera. It is now a 12MP ultrawide and supports iPadOS 15‘s new Center Stage feature. For those who don’t remember, Center Stage Intelligently keeps you in the frame in video calls. It detects people and adapts to the surroundings, and works both in vertical and horizontal orientations.

The new iPad also supports Apple Pencil.

Thankfully, the new iPad is priced the same as the old one. It starts at $329 for 64GB — Apple has dropped the 32GB model. The new iPad 9th generation is available today. You can pre-order the new iPad at Apple.com. Apple says it will ship next week.