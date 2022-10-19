What do you get when you combine the iPad 9th generation with the iPad Air? The new iPad 10th generation comes with small bezels, a newer chipset, the latest and most elegant design, and updated features that make it appealing to a wider audience. At least, that’s what Apple was hoping to achieve with the new device.

Apple has finally upgraded the entry-level iPad with a brand new design, one that follows the changes of the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and the iPad Air lineup. The new iPad now sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with smaller bezels and flat sides, and it even swaps the ancient Lightning port for a USB-C port. The tablet also received a spec bump, and it’s now powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip, but the device has also received a significant price increase.

Are you still using the iPad 9th generation? We have a guide for you, explaining whether it’s worth upgrading from the iPad (9th generation) vs iPad (10th generation)

In yesterday’s press release, Apple also unveiled the new Apple iPad Pros, powered by the new M2 chips. We have also compared the M2-powered iPads with the M1 tablets from last year, in case you’re interested in the changes. The company also unveiled the new Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) box set.

Price & Availability

The base model of the iPad 10th Generation with 64GB starts at $449 in the US, which is a significant price increase. For reference, the entry-level iPad (9th generation) retailed for $329 in 2021, which was an attractive and affordable price. The 10th generation will have a challenging job of convincing buyers to upgrade, or to purchase over the 9th generation, which will remain available for $329 for the 64GB model, and $479 for the 256GB Wi-Fi models.

The new iPad Air 5th generation costs slightly more than the new iPad (10th gen.), making it unappealing for many new buyers, unless they’re interested in the more powerful M1 chipset, and want to use the second generation Apple Pencil.

Model - Storage - Connectivity Price (USD, GBP, EUR) iPad (10th Generation) - 64GB - Wi-Fi $449, £499, €579 iPad (10th Generation) - 64GB - Cellular $599, £679, €779 iPad (10th Generation) - 256GB - Wi-Fi $599, £679, €779 iPad (10th Generation) - 256GB - Cellular $749, £859, €979 iPad Air (5th Generation) - 64GB - Wi-Fi $599, £669, €769 iPad Air (5th Generation) - 64GB - Cellular $749, £849, €969 iPad Air (5th Generation) - 256GB - Wi-Fi $749, £849, €969 iPad Air (5th Generation) - 256GB - Cellular $899, £1,029, €1,169,

iPad 10th Generation The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (2022) The iPad Air 5th generation comes with a more powerful M1 chip inside, which provides more performance and efficiency. Though the design remains unchanged, it supports Apple Pencil, comes with an M1 chip, and proves to be a powerful device to fit all of your needs. View at Amazon View at Adorama

Technical Specifications

Tablet iPad (10th Generation) iPad Air (5th Generation) Dimensions 248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm

477g (Wi-Fi)

481g (Cellular) 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm

461g (Wi-Fi)

462g (Cellular) Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD 1640 x 2360

264 PPI

“Scratch-resistant glass”

500 nits max brightness

sRGB 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD 1640 x 2360

264 PPI

“Scratch-resistant glass”

500 nits max brigthness

Wide color display (P3) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5nm) Apple GPU (4 cores) Apple M1 Apple GPU (8 cores) Storage 64GB

256GB 64GB

256GB Memory N/A 8GB Rear Camera 12MP, f/1.8, PDAF 12MP, f/1.8, PDAF Front Camera 12MP, f/2.4, 122-degree FOV 12MP, f/2.4, 122-degree FOV Connectivity 5G/LTE

Wi-Fi 6

USB-C 2.0

Bluetooth 5.2 5G/LTE

Wi-Fi 6

USB-C 3.1 Gen 2

Bluetooth 5.0 Accessories Works with Apple Pencil (1st generation)

Works with Magic Keyboard Folio Works with Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Work with Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio Security Touch ID (Fingerprint sensor) Touch ID (Fingerprint sensor) Battery Battery size not disclosed

20W charging brick included Battery size not disclosed

20W charging brick included

Design

When it comes to the design differences between the iPad and the iPad Air, there are minor changes between the two devices. First, and foremost, both tablets feature the same exact design and come with the same display technologies and sizes. There are some small differences when it comes to the features, but it’s mostly the same display panel, supporting a different layer of technology for the Apple Pencil, and the colors. The two displays appear to be identical in terms of size and small bezels.

When it comes to the form factor, the iPad Air is slightly smaller, narrower, and thinner than the vanilla iPad, and it also appears to weigh a little more than 10 grams less, which is hardly noticeable in real-world use. Both of the devices are available in unique colors, and the iPad (10th Generation) is available in four colors, including Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. The iPad Air (5th Generation) is available in five colors, including Space Gray, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Starlight.

2 Images

Close

Although the colors appear to have similar names for the two devices, the iPad Air goes for a toned-down, pale colors science, while the traditional iPad takes on a more vibrant hue, making it stand out more. We’ll let you decide which one is best for you, we love both takes for their unique color options.

Display

Both devices have a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1640 x 2360, and both have up to 500 nits of brightness. The only difference between the two display panels is that the iPad Air supports the new Apple Pencil 2nd generation, whereas the iPad only supports the first generation. The other notable difference is with the colors, as the iPad only supports the sRGB color science, while the iPad Air supports the more colorful P3 color gamut.

Performance

The performance difference between the Apple A14 Bionic and the Apple M1 chip is quite significant; however, average users can multitask, play graphics-intensive games, and even do creative work on the traditional iPad due to the software limitations of iPadOS. iPadOS 16 has received a lot of new and impressive updates. However, it’s still far from being the best option for creative individuals, and it lacks essential features to make it an easy and go-to recommendation for most power users.

Users who are actually using the iPad to create graphics and doodle for professional purposes might find that the iPad Pros might be too expensive for their needs, or potentially too large. This is exactly why it’s an easy recommendation for those who are looking for a more compact device that still supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. It has the power of the M1 chip, and the 10.9-inch display provides excellent viewing angles and a large canvas size to multitask, create content, and do creative content.

Which one should you buy?

Suppose you only use the tablet occasionally, and only browse the web, look at photos, chat with friends, and play games every once in a while. In that case, sticking with the 9th generation iPad is your best option, not to mention, the single most affordable decision you can make today. However, if you have the budget, and want something more modern, then the iPad 10th generation might not be the worst option out there, although, it makes it very hard to recommend due to the significantly higher price tag.

If you’re happy with your existing 8th or 9th-generation iPad, then we would likely recommend you to stick with them, unless you have the budget to go for a new one. Even in that case, we would likely recommend going for a refurbished iPad Air, assuming you need more power and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

However, if you’re a power user, or want to take advantage of the more precise Apple Pencil (2nd generation), then we would encourage you to look at the iPad Air (5th gen.) as it provides a slightly smoother experience when managing more graphics-sensitive tasks, and using even more applications at once.

iPad 10th Generation The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at Amazon View at Best Buy