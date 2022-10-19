The 10th-generation iPad brings a massive overhaul to the standard model. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The standard iPad has used a rather unchanged recipe for the last few years, but it all changes with the 10th-generation iPad. On October 18, 2022, Apple unveiled the next iPad generation via a press release. It brings a redesigned display, new colors, and upgraded internals. The OEM also revealed details about the M2 iPad Pro models and a new cheaper Apple TV 4K that's more powerful than the previous generation. This article will focus on everything new with the standard iPad to help you learn more about it.

Pricing and Availability

The 10th-generation iPad is available for pre-order, with deliveries starting from October 26, 2022. Its Wi-Fi-only models with 64GB or 256GB of internal storage retail for $449 and $599, respectively. Apple also sells Wi-Fi + Cellular models that feature sub-6Ghz 5G support.

The exact price for each variant is in the table below.

Storage Wi-Fi Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB $449 $599 256GB $599 $749

iPad 10th Generation The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.

Technical Specifications

Tablet 10th-generation iPad Starting Price $449 Dimensions 248.6 (height) x 179.5 (width) x 7.0 (depth) mm Weight 477 grams (Wi-Fi only) 481 grams (Wi-Fi + Cellular) Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display 500 nits SDR Brightness

sRGB Color Gamut

1st generation Apple Pencil support Processor Apple A14 Bionic Processor Features 6-core CPU

4-core graphics

16-core Neural Engine Internal Storage 64GB

256GB Rear Camera Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Smart HDR 3 Front Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture 122-degree FOV

Centre Stage

Smart HDR 3 Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB Type-C Colors Silver, Blue, Pink, Yellow OS iPadOS 16.1

Design

The 10th-generation iPad picks up after the redesigned iPad Air, featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD and squared-off edges for its aluminum chassis. It's available in four colors Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow, with the latter three having quite some pop.

With this iteration, Apple has repositioned the front camera, a change many have requested; this ensures that your video output is not off-axis when using the tablet in landscape. Other aspects remain similar yet feature some meaningful upgrades. While the right edge still has the volume buttons and the left edge has the smart connector, the top and bottom now have a Touch ID-enabled power button and USB-C port, respectively. You'll also see speaker grilles along these sides, which brings landscape stereo audio support to the standard iPad.

Unfortunately, the new front camera placement means the second-generation Apple Pencil is not compatible with the 10th-generation iPad. You will need to buy the new USB-C to Lightning Connector to use the first-generation stylus. Design constraints play a huge role in creating this situation, and sadly this is an inconvenient result, like the one seen in charging the Magic Mouse.

Display

The display on the 10th-generation iPad measures 10.9-inches, increasing from the 10.2-inches on 9th-generation and has even bezels on all sides. The remaining aspects of the panel remain similar as it features 500 nits of peak brightness, has True Tone functionality, and supports the sRGB color spectrum. The panel remains unlaminated, so while it'll remain cheaper and easier to repair, there will be a visible gap between the glass and the actual panel. It also remains compatible with the 1st generation Apple Pencil.

For those who like working with external displays, the 10th-generation iPad can use its USB-C port to connect and output 4K content at 30Hz and 1080p content at 60Hz.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Handling performance on this generation of iPad is the A14 Bionic. The processor improves the system's overall bandwidth when performing tasks across applications. It will also help keep more applications in memory and receive longer software support. The A14 Bionic is known to come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and we believe the 10th-generation iPad will feature the former. The 9th-generation iPad shipped with the A13 Bionic and 3GB of RAM, so this is an upgrade on two fronts.

Storage tiers remain the same, with 64GB on the base and an upgrade to 256GB. It's a shame that the base model is not up to 128GB.

Camera

2 Images Source: Apple Source: Apple

Close

The camera hardware sees upgrades too. The rear camera is now a 12MP sensor compared to the 8MP one found on the 9th generation. It has an aperture of f/1.8 and can digitally zoom up to five times. Apple also bakes in support for Smart HDR 3. Video recording performance also sees an upgrade as it can record up to 4K footage at 60 frames per second and supports extended dynamic range. As mentioned earlier, the front camera in this generation sees relocation, but it remains unchanged hardware-wise. Video recording also maxes out at 1080p at 60 frames per second.

We've detailed the exact hardware specifications below.

Tablet 10th-generation iPad Rear Camera Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Smart HDR 3 Front Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture 122-degree FOV

Centre Stage

Smart HDR 3

Battery

Like all other iPad modes—including the M2 iPad Pro—the 10th-generation iPad comes with the claim of lasting 10 hours on a single charge when viewing content or surfing the web on a Wi-Fi connection. Using the 5G-enabled cellular hardware will push this down to nine hours. To charge up the tablet's 28.6 Wh cell, Apple includes a 20W USB-C brick in the box and a Type-C to Type-C cable.

Is the 10th-generation iPad enough of an upgrade?

Today, the iPad lineup is more complex than ever due to the amount of overlap in play. If you're looking to save some money and not spring for an iPad Air, the 10th-generation iPad is a great tablet. It's the perfect mix of performance and updates if you want a modern device that will be relevant well into the future. And if you need a cheaper tablet, Apple still sells the 9th-generation.

But answering the question posed in the heading, Yes, the 10th-generation iPad is a significant upgrade. It brings a new design, display, and internal hardware—plus accessories— for you to try out. Its pricing also makes it a compelling buy compared to the iPad Air.