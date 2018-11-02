In a time when crime rates seem to be soaring, you’ll want to ensure that your house is protected at all times with the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera. This home security camera will give you the piece of mind knowing that somebody is always watching your house even when you’re away.

What makes the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera unique from other home security cameras is its complete video encryption. Your video footage is private and not hackable. Get 360 degree views of your living room with this top-notch security camera.

At 65% off, the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera will only cost you $44.99.

by Christopher Jin