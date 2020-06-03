You May Also Like
iPhone 12 allegedly begins mass production in 3Q20 with October launch in sight
It seems that we won’t have to wait that long the new iPhone 12 series to arrive, as new rumors suggest that they will launch in October
Facebook’s new Collab app will let you watch and mutually create music videos
You can take videos shared on Collab and add one from your own side to create a collaborative music video that can be shared on other platforms too.
The iPhone 12 may arrive without bundled earphones
According to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, we may stop getting Apple’s EarPods with the arrival of the new iPhone 12 lineup