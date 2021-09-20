ios 15 download

Apple has just released the final version of iOS 15, the next major version of the operating system for the iPhone to the public. The iOS 15 update features Live Text — extracting text directly from your Camera, Focus mode, redesigned notification system, and more. Along with iOS 15, Apple has also released iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 for compatible iPad and Apple Watch models.

iOS 15 is a free download and works with all the iPhones compatible with iOS 14, i.e., the iPhone 6s or later, both generations of iPhone SE, and the most recent iPod touch model. Likewise, iPadOS 15 is compatible with all the iPads that supported iOS 14. These include all the iPad Pro models, basic iPad 2017 and newer, and a few others. Check out the compatibility list here.

iOS 15 brings a whole lot to the iPhone. Redesigned Safari and FaceTime apps, improved Spotlight search, offline Siri, Focus mode, and much more. Click here to know everything about iOS 15. iPadOS 15 brings new features like redesigned Home Screen, Quick Notes, all-new Safari, and much more. Click here to know everything about iPadOS 15.

How to Download and Install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

ios 15 how to install

All the updates released today – iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 — are free downloads. To install iOS 15 on your iPhone, follow these steps:

  • Open Settings on your iPhone.
  • Next, select General → Software Update.
  • Wait for the iPhone to check for the update.
  • Tap Download and Install.
  • You should now see Update Requested… This means you’re in the queue and the iOS 15 download should start soon.

The updates have just been released so if it isn’t available just yet, keep checking the Software Update section in your iOS or iPadOS settings. If you’re getting slow download speeds, then you’ll have to wait for some time as this is a big update (over 5GB) and a lot of people must be hitting Apple’s servers right now.

iOS 15 Features

iPadOS 15 Features




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max featured
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Specifications
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the latest premium flagship from Apple, and in this post, we’ll show you all of the iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications.
leo satellites
What are LEO satellites, and why should you care about iPhone 13 low Earth orbit capabilities
In this piece, we explain what LEO satellites are, how do they work, and why iPhone 13 rumored satellite communication is a big deal.
Apple Event September 14 2021 iPhone 13 featured
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iPhone 13 Event is OFFICIAL, Samsung Changes Their Strategy AGAIN & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the official date for the upcoming California Streaming Apple event, and more.