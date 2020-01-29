A new minor upgrade for iOS and iPadOS has arrived today. This new version is the 13.3.1, and it comes one month after the latest update.

The new 13.3.1 version of iOS and iPadOS is available by going into Settings> General> Software Update. It will enable a Networking & Wireless toggle that will allow you to turn the U1 Ultra Wideband chip on and off in the latest iPhones. This feature is found in Settings> Privacy> Location Services; in other words, you will be able to turn off location for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra-Wideband. This became an issue after people discovered that the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max continued to track their location even when location services options were disabled.

You also get a new “Play Again” button that allows you to replay content you’ve already watched in the TV app. Multiple bugs, issues with Mail that prevented images from loading, and other problems that caused push notifications to fail to be delivered have also been fixed. Here’s Apple’s full release note for the updates, so you can see what you’re getting when you download the latest iOS and iPadOS versions.

Apple’s release note for iOS iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:

– Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

– Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

– Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on ‌iPhone 11‌ or iPhone 11 Pro

– Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

– Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

– Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

– Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

– Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

