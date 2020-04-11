Author
According to a new analyst report that focuses on the US smartphone activations in the Q1 of 2020, most users went for Android devices. However, iOS activations have reached their highest numbers since the Q1 of 2016.

CIRP has presented data from the first quarter of 2020 that represents Android and iOS market share in the United States. iOS held 44 percent of the market, while Android took the remaining 56 percent. When we compare these numbers to past years, we see that iOS say an 8 percent increase in its numbers. We can also see that iOS has been growing since Q1 2018 when they were measured a 32 percent of market share.

CIRP’s data also shoes that OS loyalty is very high at around 90 percent for both Android and iOS, meaning that there are very few customers that choose to switch from iOS to Android or the other way around.

