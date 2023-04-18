Apple and its stand against third-party app stores and payment platforms on its devices have been a point of contention in the EU for many months. While the latter issue saw some changes in its favor, third-party app stores are still amiss.

But with the launch of iOS 17, you might have the option to sideload apps onto your iPhone. Here we explore the positives and negatives of the changes that are likely soon to arrive.

iOS 17 will continue to generate headlines after WWDC 2023

A report from Mark Gurman via Bloomberg implies that when iOS 17 is unveiled at WWDC 2023, alongside other expected announcements at the developer conference, it will cause ripples that generate headlines. He states this because it's likely that for the first time, Apple will allow the installation of applications from sources other than its App Store.

The change is expected to be a part of dealing with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which requires companies with strong economic positions or intermediation ability to allow other parties to access their services in specific situations.

What does "sideloading" on iPhone mean for you?

With this change, Apple will effectively add gates to the towering walls of its exclusive garden. Now, while the change will have some positive effects, it will also come with cause for more caution for the end user. Ahead we discuss the benefits and drawbacks of allowing sideloading that you should keep in mind.

Benefits of sideloading on iPhone

The first and foremost benefit of sideloading applications would be the removal or reduction of the commission that Apple charges — 15% to 30% — for purchases made through the App Store. The change will definitely lead to a reduction in business costs, which may be passed on to the end consumer too. Also, the lack of a review system could lead to more innovative applications making their way onto the platform.

Drawbacks of sideloading on iPhone

Sideloading applications opens up your iPhone to possible malware. While it's likely that Apple will have some security checks in place for developers offering applications via third-party storefronts or websites, the chance of something slipping through the cracks will be more of a reality.

Also, sideloading could also make it a pain to keep applications updated or increase the storage required on your device as background installers become necessary. For example, active background processes are required on Mac to keep apps updated. Lastly, the change could even draw popular applications away from the App Store, making it difficult for some users to find the app they want to install.

Now, we believe the decision to allow third-party storefronts on its devices is something Apple isn't taking lightly. Nevertheless, seeing how things unfold in a few months will be interesting. What are your thoughts on sideloading? Let us know with a comment below.