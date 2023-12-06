iOS 17 brings some amazing features to the iPhone, but the company regularly updates the iPhone with fresh features. After a month of testing, Apple has released the iOS 17.2 Release Candidate version to the developers, giving us a pretty good idea of what the final version will bring. In this post, let's take a look at some of the top new features bundled in the iOS 17.2 software update.

Related 12 hidden iOS 17 features Apple didn't tell you about Apple's iOS 17 comes with a whole load of new features. Here are the top 12 hidden iOS 17 features that you need to try!

1 Journal App

First revealed at WWDC 2023, Apple is finally bringing the Journal app to iPhone with iOS 17.2. This app enables iPhone users to easily reflect on their day and memories by creating journals with text, images, and videos. It even offers personalized suggestions based on your recent activities, including photos and videos.

The app is simple to use, featuring just a single "+" button at the bottom for creating new journals. You can lock your journals with Face ID and even set a daily reminder to encourage daily journaling. Journaling has been linked with mental well-being, and I think the Journal app is a great addition to iOS.

2 Ability to Change Default Notification Sound

You can now customize the sound and haptic feedback for your default notifications and alerts in iOS. To do this, simply navigate to the Settings app, then tap on Sounds & Haptics, and select Default Alerts. Before iOS 17.2, notification sound customization was limited to text, voicemail, mail, calendar, and reminder alerts, unless the specific app provided this functionality.

3 Upgrades to Apple Music

iOS 17.1 brought the ability to 'star' mark a song as favorite. Now, with iOS 17.2, all the songs that you've favorited are automatically added into a dedicated Favorite Songs playlist. Also, if you've had enough of others messing with your Apple Music recommendations when they borrow your iPhone, iOS 17.2 introduces a Focus filter for your listening history, ensuring their song choices won't impact your recommendations.

Contact Posters is one of the significant features in iOS 17, and with iOS 17.2, it's getting an upgrade. Now, when you create a new Contact Poster or edit an existing one, you have the option to set a rainbow theme for the text label. Alongside this, Apple has also updated the Memoji with a customizable "Body" section.

5 Quickly Translate via Action Button

The Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro allows for quick access to various functions such as the camera, flashlight, launch Siri shortcuts, and more. In iOS 17.2, the Action button can now be assigned to the Translate app for quick access to language translation in the Dynamic Island, which can especially come in handy when you're traveling.

Other Features

In addition to these, iOS 17.2 packs a number of other features as well: