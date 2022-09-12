Apple released iOS 16 today, but it doesn't come with all the features that the company showcased during WWDC. Here are all the missing features.

Apple released the stable version of the iOS 16 update today. iOS 16 comes with many new features, including the new customizable Lock Screen, improvements to first party apps like Mail, Messages, PassKeys for password-less sign-in, and much more. You can now download and install the latest version of iOS on your iPhone and enjoy all the new features.

However, there are some high-profile features that have not been included in the initial release of iOS 16. Here are some features that Apple showcased alongside iOS 16 at the WWDC keynote, but have not made it to the point-zero release of the software.

iOS 16 Missing Features

It's nothing new for Apple to delay certain software features. Last year, the company introduced the Universal Control feature at WWDC, but it wasn't until March of this year that the feature was rolled out as a part of iPadOS 15.4 update. Similarly, Apple announced App Tracking Transparency alongside iOS 14, but it wasn't until the release of iOS 14.5 that the feature was available for the public.

The interesting thing about the iOS 16 release, though, is that there are five major features missing from the initial release.

1. Live Activities: This is a new form of notification introduced with iOS 16. Instead of sending static notifications every few minutes, apps will be able to show a persistent notification that updates in real-time. Apple also showcased a few examples of how delivery and sports-based apps might take advantage of this feature.

The feature has, however, been delayed and is not included in the initial release of iOS 16, even though its API is available to developers. Reports suggest that the Live Activities feature will arrive with iOS 16.1 update next month.

2. iCloud Shared Photo Library: This is a new iOS 16 feature that allows users to create a shared photo library. Anyone with an Apple ID can join a shared iCloud photo library and view, contribute to, and edit it, including favoriting images and adding captions. The shared photo library feature is not available at launch — most likely due to delays with iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura.

3. Matter Home Support: Matter is the new smart home standard that enables products from different manufacturers to work seamlessly across all the platforms. For example, you currently can't control devices that are Alexa-enabled through the Home app on your iPhone.

But when the Matter standard is available, you will be able to use your preferred voice assistant (say Siri) or platform to control your smart home devices. However, since the Matter smart home standard is not available right now, the feature is missing from iOS 16. It is expected to launch later this fall.

4. Freeform app: Apple showcased its new Freeform app during the WWDC. This app features an easy-to-use canvas, real-time collaboration, and rich multimedia support for mapping projects, aggregating assets, and brainstorming. However, as revealed during the WWDC keynote, this app is not a part of iOS 16's initial release and will launch later this year.

5. Game Center Features: Finally, Apple is also delaying some Game Center features that it showcased earlier this year. Game Center SharePlay support, the feature that allows users to jump directly into multiplayer games during a FaceTime call, has been delayed. Moreover, Game Center profiles features, that enables users to see what their friends are playing and achieving in games, has also been delayed.

In addition to releasing iOS 16 today, Apple has also confirmed that iPadOS 16 won't release this month. Instead, it is expected to arrive next month alongside the release of new iPad and Mac models.

Have you installed iOS 16 on your iPhone? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!