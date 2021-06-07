At the WorldWide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, Apple has finally revealed what will be in its next iteration of iOS 15 software update for iPhones, coming later this year. The changes include improvements and enhancements to notifications, Photos, iMessage, Spatial audio, Facetime and more.

This year is about having the Operating System adapting to your needs, at least that’s what Apple wants us to think and focus on.

Staying connected

Video calling has become crucial to today’s times. FaceTime has proven to be a standout thanks to its intuitive design and its end-to-end encryption In video many of the usual cues of the natural world get lost. Now changes will focus on making it feel more natural



Spacial Audio Voice Isolation so that the service no longer picks up anything other than your voice Wide Spectrum does the opposite Video In Tiles to see everyone’s reaction with visual cues Portrait mode FaceTime Links to help you schedule the calls and even supports the web and Android, through the browser SharePlay (has an API to help third party apps work through it) helps you listen to music together through Apple Music watch movies or video together and share your screen just like you currently can with your computer Messages Easier interaction of photo galleries and easier way to react to specific photos on a grid Shared With You in the News App is a way for you to cue things shared with you from friends on messaging, for you to catch up on later. There’s a section in your photo library for whatever was shared with you Safari, Apple Podcast and Apple TV app also have features that will help you find thing shared with you later

Finding focus

Notifications (Brand New look) Notifications Summary On-device intelligence helps you arrange the content. Content is ordered by Priority Do Not Disturb is now a status automatically showed on Messages Focus is a new way for you to match your device to your current mindset Work, allows you to only be bothered by work content Personal Time, you can choose to only be bothered by friends and family Sleep as wel You can set your focus controls as well. There are intelligent prompts as well



Using intelligence

Live Text With the camera, the phone will detect text and let you recognize it and interact with it in different ways, from making a phone call, to turning it into usable text on your device Understands 7 languages. Works across iPhone, iPad and Mac Spotlight Now your photos will be also searchable Rich results for contacts Rich results for actors, TV shows, etc Photo Memories This intelligently curates moments. There’s a new “For You” tag, and it integrates with Apple Music to help you personalize the experience. The photos even shift with the beat of the song Memory Mixes even changes the mood of photos based on the song



Exploriging the world

Wallet The company set out to replace your real wallet Car Keys were the first to be supported through UWB, which ship later this year House keys will soon be supported Work keys will soon be supported Hyatt hotels and others will soon support this feature Major list of partners for locks Participating US states will now allow you to take a photo of your ID and have it be used. Even the TSA is now working on allowing this to be supported Weather New design for the first time in a while Maps Still not being affected by the death rattle.. Lol US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Australia now support Apple’s new Map design Now with globe design that provides new 3D details 3D details now supported as you drive Transit riders now get more information about their favorite routes, you get alerts when you need to exit, and you can pass all this information to your Apple Watch Augmented reality map for walking Available by the end of 2021



That’s a lot to wrap your head around, but there’s more. Check out our coverage and let us know what you’re most excited about to see in iOS 15 in the comments down below.