iOS 15.1.1 update resolves calling issues on the iPhone 12 and 13 series

Apple has released the new iOS 15.1.1 update for iPhones. Though the new update doesn't bring any new fancy feature to the iPhone, it claims to have come with an important bug fix for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models — call drops. Apple, in the release notes of iOS 15.1.1 states that the new version of iOS “improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.”

While not a lot of users complained about call drop issues on iOS 15 on iPhone 12 and 13 series, it's good to see Apple paying attention to detail on the few number of reports it should've received regarding the issue. For those wondering how you can upgrade to the latest version, head over to the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, go to General and tap on Software Update. After you update your iPhone to the latest version, you should notice improved calling performance according to Apple.

Even though this isn't the software update we're expecting from Apple this month, a new version called iOS 15.2 should drop very soon. The upcoming iOS version will come with a plethora of changes, such as changes to the iPhone 13 Pro’s macro mode, App Privacy Reports, the ability to scan suspicious AirTags, and more. And while you're here, check out the list of all the first iOS 15.2 beta that it came with. Some reports even claim that it will come with controversial child-safety features.