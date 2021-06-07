WWDC 2021’s official keynote event has brought several pleasant surprises, even though we didn’t end up getting the long-awaited 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the latest Apple Silicon. As per usual, WWDC was software-focused, and man, was it action-packed, but the best surprise of the day came when we peeked at the list of the iOS 15 compatible devices.

Ladies and gentlemen, your six-year-old iPhone 6S will be able to make the jump onto the next iOS version. The latest iOS 15 update will be available for the gen-7 iPod touch, the first generation iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, the 6s Plus, the iPhone 7, and every other iPhone launched ever since, which obviously includes the latest models.

Now, this comes as a huge surprise, as earlier this year, we received information suggesting that the iPhone 6s and the 2016 iPhone SE were going to miss out on the latest iOS update. These rumors weren’t really hard to believe, considering that these devices are more than five years old, and they don’t necessarily have the best specs available in the market, but then again, this is Apple we’re talking about.

iOS 15 compatible devices:

  • iPhone 12 lineup
  • iPhone 11 lineup
  • ‌iPhone‌ XS
  • ‌iPhone‌ XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • ‌iPhone‌ X
  • ‌iPhone‌ 8
  • ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6s
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus
  • ‌iPhone SE‌ (gen-1)
  • ‌iPhone SE‌ (gen-2)
  • iPod touch (gen-7)

iOS 15: everything you need to know featured

So yes, you can already get the developer’s preview of the latest iOS 15 version if you have a Developer profile, and remember that we’re getting tons of new upgrades and features with the next iOS version. Some of the most significant improvements come in Spatial Audio, video, Messages, notifications, Live Text, Spotlight, Photo memories, and other apps such as Wallet, Weather, and Maps. You can check out everything a more in-depth description of everything that’s coming by following this link, and check out our full coverage of WWDC 2021 to find out more about everything Apple will give us in the next couple of months.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

