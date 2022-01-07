iOS 15 bug sends Messages read receipts even if they're turned off

iOS 15 release hasn't been the most stable iOS release from Apple. A lot of users complained about bad battery life on iOS 15. Many iOS 15 features were also delayed due to the system not being stable enough to introduce new ones. Now, another bug in iOS has been discovered that sends message's read receipts even if the setting is disabled on your iPhone.

If you don't know already, read receipts in iMessage let the sender know their message has been read by the recipient. The 'Delivered' status changes to 'Read +[time stamp]' when a message has been read. However, according to a new report, read receipts have encountered a bug on iOS 15 that sends the status even if you've disabled them.

A number of people report that with Send Read Receipts disabled on their devices, people can still see when they read messages. This problem has cropped up seemingly briefly with previous releases of iOS and iPadOS, but I see a spate of reports with iOS 15, including the latest updates, in which people have a mismatch between their setting and other people being made aware of their status. For now, it’s a bug with no particular resolution. Some people have found restarting their iPhone or iPad provides relief, at least temporarily.

The bug doesn't appear to be widespread and we were unable to reproduce it on our iOS devices. In addition, it appears that a simple reboot can fix the issue. Apple is yet to confirm the issue, but even if the issue exists in some devices, we can expect Apple to patch it in a future update to iOS 15.

Via: 9to5Mac | Source: Macworld