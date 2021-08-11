Not only to the iPhone, but iOS 15 also brings a number of features to the AirPods. Features like Conversation Boost help people with mild hearing challenges by beaming sound into their ears, and Announce Notifications that brings new notifications directly to your ears are pretty useful. But, according to 9to5Mac, Apple is adding one more feature to AirPods in the iOS 15 update that will make it traceable via Find My — just like AirTags.

While iOS 15 will allow you to track your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max via the ‘Precision Finding’ feature, the latest report claims that the software will make it traceable via Find My as well. To achieve this, Apple will finally bind your AirPods to the Apple ID. When the AirPods are not connected to the iPhone with an associated Apple ID, it will send its location to the owner’s Apple ID via Find My — much like how the AirTags work.

The report claims that even if AirPods are connected to a different iPhone — they can be paired to a new iPhone using the button on its case — it will still continue to send its location to the owner’s Apple ID. 9to5Mac claims this feature will be available on all the AirPods, unlike Precision Finding, which will only be available on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

The report also notes that even though the AirPods will be traceable via Find My, they won’t have the activation lock feature. “It’s important to point out that, despite being tied to an Apple ID, AirPods will not have an activation lock like iOS devices,” says the report. The latest iOS 15 beta 5 also contains steps that explain how you can unpair AirPods from an iPhone running iOS 15 and then remove it from Find My.

The feature would require AirPods to be on the latest firmware and tied with an iPhone on iOS 15 or above. Apple is currently testing the new AirPods Pro firmware with select developers. The stable version of both the AirPods and iPhone software should be available “this fall.”

If you’re keen on trying new features on your iPhone, make sure you check out our detailed guide, where we’ve explained how you can install iOS 15 beta on your iPhone.