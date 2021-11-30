iOS 15 and macOS Monterey features yet to be released by Apple

Tim Cook, and other Apple executives, took the stage on June 7, 2021, to announce the new versions of Apple's operating systems, namely, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. Even though it's been over 170 days since Apple announced the new OS(es), not all the features have made it to the final version yet. In this piece, let's take a look at all the features that are yet to make it iOS 15 and macOS Monterey public release.

Universal Control

Probably one of the most exciting features announced at WWDC this year, Universal Control allows Mac and iPad owners to use their devices seamlessly. Universal Control allows users to use the trackpad and keyboard of their MacBook and Mac to control the iPad, drag and drop files, and do much more easily. However, the feature is yet to make it to even Beta stage right now. References to Universal Control have been found in macOS Monterey beta before, however, it looks like it'll take Apple some time before it rolls out this feature to the stable users.

ID Cards in Apple Wallet

With the announcement of iOS 15, Apple announced that the Apple Wallet app on iPhones will allow users to store their ID cards, such as driving licenses, as documents on their phones. However, Apple has announced that the feature has been delayed to 2022. It seems that the integration with local governments has delayed the feature and the company might take some time before rolling it out to users across the United States.

Room Key

One of the interesting features that iOS 15 promised to ship with was the ability to use your iPhone as the key for your home. The feature would have allowed users to store the NFC-enabled keys, such as the key for your dorm room or even home, onto your iPhone. However, it seems that the feature has been delayed.

Private Relay

Apple doubled its push on privacy with the announcement of Private Relay at WWDC. This feature, which is a part of iCloud+ subscription, allows users to stop trackers from tracking their activity across iPhones. Be it the mail app, Safari, or any app you use, this feature blocks the trackers from tracking your usage by bringing in multiple layers of security proxies. Even though this feature is available in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, it's still in the beta stage. Currently, the feature is also opt-in meaning the users have to manually enable the toggle for the feature to work. It remains to be seen when will Apple remove the "beta" tag from Private Relay and enable it for all the users by default.

Legacy Contacts

Another feature that has made it to iOS 15 beta, this feature is yet to be made available for stable iOS users. Digital Legacy, or Legacy Contacts, allows users to "digitally pass down their legacy" such as photos, important documents, and other files safely and securely. Even though this feature is not available just yet, it is expected to be made available alongside iOS 15.2 stable release.