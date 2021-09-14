iOS-15-features-iPhone-Apple-devices

Apple today unveiled iPhone 13 and mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max at the California Streaming event today. Along with the announcements of new iPads and iPhones, Apple also announced the public release date of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8.

Apple says that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 will be available for download to the public on September 20.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 include a handful of improvements and features, such as redesigned notifications, Focus mode, offline Siri, Live Text, and more. You can read more about what iOS 15 brings to the iPhone here.

iOS 15 Supported Devices

Just as a reminder, iOS 15 supports all iPhones that were compatible with iOS 14. These devices include:

  • iPhone 12 and  mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
  • 2020 iPhone SE
  • iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone XS and XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (2016)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 15 Supported Devices

Along with the iOS 15 release date, Apple has also announced that the iPadOS 15 will be available on September 20, 2021. iPadOS 15 all iPad models that supported iPadOS 14, which include:

  • iPad Pro (2017 and newer)
  • Basic iPad (2017 and newer)
  • iPad Air (2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen)
  • iPad mini (4 and newer)

As previously announced, SharePlay and a bunch of other features won’t be a part of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 initial release. ProRes video recording, an exclusive feature of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will also be available “later this fall” — probably as a part of iOS 15.1 or iOS 15.2 update.




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

