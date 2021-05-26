Apple WWDC 2021 is just around the corner and we expect to get the next iteration of Apple’s OS including iOS. While the iOS 15 release might be less than two weeks away, we’ve heard surprisingly little about what to expect from the new update. Usually, we get major software leaks with new versions of iOS approaching, but that hasn’t happened this year.

When I said I’d seen some iOS 15, I’m not going to disappoint: ◼️- Dark Mode UI tweaks

💬- Messages app tweaks

🍴- Food tracking and other new features in Health

🔧- Confirmation of UI changes from previous screenshot rumor

🔴- New notification settings and look on lockscreen — Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) May 25, 2021

According to Connor Jewiss, a writer, an unverified source that spoke to him this week and revealed some possible new features that we might expect from ‌iOS 15‌. While no screenshots are available, Jewiss says that he has seen ‌iOS 15‌. As per him, Apple plans to add a new food tracking feature to the Health app.

However, it is unclear how expansive this feature might be. It is said to allow users to log the food items that they consume. Hence, it would provide nutritional details and calorie tracking functionality. That said, it is still unknown if users will need to manually enter all info or if Apple is working on some kind of food database, reports MacRumors.

Moreover, we could get some user interface changes with iOS 15. These were spotted in screenshots of Accessibility features‌, which revealed inset cells and merged navigation bars, as first highlighted by 9to5Mac. Apple is tipped to be implementing the merged navigation bar and background across the system. Like the inset cells, this is also something developers can already do.

Other changes in iOS 15 include some minor dark mode tweaks to the various color options, such as iMessage bubbles. Further, we could get some changes in the way that notifications are grouped on the Lock Screen. There could be some tweaks to the Messages app. However, there is little additional information provided about these features.