We have fantastic news for those brave Apple users who decided to take part in the beta testing process of the latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. It seems that the final version of the software is already rolling out to Beta Testers, three days before the official launch that was scheduled for September 20, 2021.

Suppose you’re part of the Apple Public Beta tester program. In that case, we recommend you check your iPad or iPhone to see if the final version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is already available for download. Our own Jaime Rivera is already downloading what seems to be the final version of iPadOS in his iPad Pro.

This update sparked his curiosity and made him grab his iPhone to confirm that it had the latest version of iOS 15 waiting for him. We believe that these are the final versions of iOS and iPadOS because previous updates read clearly ‘Public Beta’ along with the number of the update. In contrast, these last updates don’t include the ‘Public Beta’ text.

Remember that the final version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will come with tons of great new features for both the iPhone and iPad. And you don’t need to wait until Monday, September 20, to update, as Public Beta testing is still available for anyone who wants to get first dibs and download this now. Jaime already tried it with two other devices, and in his own words, “it works like a charm.” So go ahead if you’re brave enough.

Developing…