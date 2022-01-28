Everything new in iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3

Just a day after Apple released iOS 15.3 to the general public, the company has released iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 OS updates to the developer beta testers. The new software updates come with a number of features, such as Universal Control, support for Face ID with a mask on, new emojis, and much more. Here are the top new features of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 Monterey.

Face ID With a Mask

Apple has added support for Face ID with mask in iOS 15.4. Now, if you own an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series device running iOS 15.4, you can unlock your iPhone, authenticate payments, unlock apps, and do all the Face ID stuff all while wearing a mask. You don't need to pull off the mask to use Face ID anymore.

If your iPhone scans that you're wearing a mask, the new iOS 15.4 scans the area around your eyes to authenticate unlocks. Apple says that Face ID is "most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only," but it’s also able to "recognize the unique features around the eye area" to authenticate in case you’re wearing a mask. This feature can be set up in Face ID settings on iOS 15.4.

Universal Control

Along with iOS 15.4, Apple also released iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 to the developers. And finally, the new OS update brings Universal Control. Now, you can use your iPad and Mac devices seamlessly using only the keyboard and trackpad of your Mac seamlessly. The feature seems to be working as advertised. Check out the demo of Universal Control posted by MacStories founder Federico Viticci on Twitter down below:

Settings for Universal Control can be configured on both iPad and Mac. On macOS 12.3 Monterey, the Universal Control setting can be found under the Display panel of System Preferences on the Mac. It also shows up under General → AirPlay & Handoff → Cursor & Keyboard.

New emojis

The latest softwares also bring support for Unicode Emoji 14 to the iPhone, bringing over 37 emojis and 75 skin tone additions for a total of 112 new characters to the OS. The new emojis include melting face, saluting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, face with the diagonal mouth, and dotted line face, while new emojis include biting lip and bubbles, and much more.

ProMotion 120Hz for third-party apps on iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max

iOS 15.4 will finally allow developers to run animations at the full 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. On iOS 15.4, you'll find all the animations in third-party apps smoother and improve your app usage experience even further.

iCloud Keychain Notes

On iOS 15.4, you'll be able to save notes to password entries on iCloud Keychain. This makes iCloud Keychain service more like third-party services such as 1Password and LastPass. You can add notes to your iCloud‌ Keychain password by going to Settings → Passwords on iOS 15.4 and above.

More features

Apple has added a number of improvements to SharePlay with iOS 15.4. Now, you can directly open SharePlay and listen to your favorite songs with your friends right from the Music app. There's an option to activate SharePlay directly from the share sheet on other supported apps as well.

You can now create custom email domains with iCloud+.

Now you can turn off notification for personal automation in Siri Shortcuts.

Apple has added a new Card Widget to iOS with iOS 15.4

Apple has also added support to store EU Digital COVID Certificate to Health and Wallet apps with the new update.

The OS updates also bring support for Sony's new DualSense adaptive trigger feature.

How to install iOS 15.4 beta

If you're a registered iOS developer, then you can install iOS 15.4 beta on your iPhone right now by going to Apple's Developer website and installing the iOS beta profile on your iPhone. If you're not a developer, you will have to wait till tonight to install iOS 15.4 beta 1 on your iPhone as Apple is yet to release the public beta of iOS 15.4. Before you proceed, make sure you take a backup before proceeding.

On your iPhone, head over to the Apple Beta Software Program website. Sign in with your Apple ID. Now select the iOS tab and under the "Get Started" section, select "enroll your iOS device." Scroll down and tap the "Download profile" button. Now, go to Settings → Profile Downloaded → Install. You may have to restart the device after installing the profile. Now you can install iOS 15.4 beta 1 just like any other iOS version by going to Settings → General → Software Update → Download and Install.

What are your thoughts on the new iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 features? Which is your favorite one? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac, MacRumors