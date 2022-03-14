iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, and more now available for download

After weeks and weeks of testing, iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 are now available for download. Along with iOS 15.4, Apple has also released watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4. These updates come after almost a month of iOS 15.3.1 release. The new iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 are packed with features. Read along and learn more about the new software updates from Apple.

iOS 15.4 comes with a number of bug fixes and features. The latest iPhone update enables the Face ID with a mask on feature. On iOS 15.4, you can unlock your iPhone, authenticate payments, unlock apps, and do all the Face ID stuff all while wearing a mask. Apple says that when you set up Face ID with a mask on iOS 15.4, the system scans for "unique features around the eye area" for authentication. In addition, it also brings new features such as ProMotion support in third-party apps on iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, new emojis, and much more.

On the other hand, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 bring support for a feature that Apple first showcased in WWDC 2021: Universal Control. Yes, the feature is finally available with the new Apple software updates. For those unaware, Universal Control allows you to use your iPad and Mac devices seamlessly using only the keyboard and trackpad of your Mac. On other hand, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 don’t come with any major changes, but just some bug fixes.

How to download iOS 15.4 on your iPhone

All the software updates released by Apple today can be downloaded for free. To install iOS 15.4 on your iPhone, head over to Settings -> General -> Software Update and then click Download and Install. The update might not show right away on your iPhone as Apple has just released it. Wait for a few minutes and it will show up on your iPhone. You will need to enter your iPhone passcode and the phone might restart a couple of times while installing.

Have you installed the Apple software updates? What is your favorite feature? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below!