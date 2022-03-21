Some iPhone users are reporting battery drain issue after iOS 15.4 update

Apple released iOS 15.4 last week. The new software update from Apple comes with a number of features, such as Face ID with Mask, over 100 new emojis, and much more. While the features are really useful and prove to be handy in the modern COVID era, some users are not very happy with iOS 15.4. Some users on Twitter and Reddit have been reporting severe battery drain on their iPhone units after updating to iOS 15.4.

While some users are reporting the same (or in some cases even better) battery life on the latest Apple update, some users are reporting that their iPhone is draining very quickly on iOS 15.4. A user wrote that their iPhone is facing a "horrible battery drain" after the iOS 15.4 update whereas another user wrote that the battery is "draining more than usual". A Twitter user said that their iPhone 11 dropped 80% charge in 24 hours with just 2 hours of screen on time.

This is by no means a widespread issue and Apple is yet to comment anything on it. We, at Pocketnow, haven't faced the issue on our iPhone units running iOS 15.4 as well. Moreover, there is no clear pattern in terms of what's causing the issue: some say 5G is draining the battery while some say it's limited to the iPhone 13 series, so it really seems to be affecting only specific iPhone units.

