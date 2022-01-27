Apple updates iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and you should install them asap

Apple has released new iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4, and tvOS 15.3 to the public users. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users should install the update as soon as possible as the new updates come with a number of performance improvements, bug fixes, and security enhancements. To download iOS 15.3 on your iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 on your iPad, you can head over to Settings → General → Software Update → Download and Install.

While Apple hasn't released any features with the update — yes, the Universal Control feature which was announced over 7 months ago still remains unavailable — the new software updates come with a number of important bug fixes and stability improvements. iOS 15 was never stable since the first release. Apple even delayed adding new features to the OS since the OS itself wasn't stable enough. But it seems that everything is fixed with iOS 15.3. I've been running iOS 15.3 on my iPhone 12 since iOS 15.3 Beta 2 and I can vouch for its stability — it's the most stable iOS 15 version I've ever used.

iOS 15.3 patches 10 major security flaws

Shortly after Apple released iOS 15.3 to public users, the company released a support document highlighting the bug fixes and security flaw patches it comes with. In the support document, Apple has highlighted that the new OS patches 10 notable security bugs from the Safari data leak bug which allowed other websites to access your Google ID to a flaw that can give malicious apps root privileges, and more.

The Safari data leak bug was discovered in the WebKit engine which allowed other websites to access the IndexedDB database (an API that stores data on your browser) created by other websites. This could have even allowed websites to reveal the user's Google account information as Google stores the IndexedDB database by the name of the user's authenticated Google User ID. Thankfully, the bug has been fixed now. You can read about all the security fixes that iOS 15.3 comes with here.

Along with iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple has also released macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4, tvOS 15.3, and HomePod software 15.3 which you can download from the Settings app on respective devices. Have you installed the new Apple OS updates? How's your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac