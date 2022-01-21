iOS 15.3 aims to fix all the bugs iOS 15 introduced

iOS 15 was quite buggy at launch. A lot of users complained about lags, slow response, performance issues, and bad battery life when iOS 15 was released. Many iOS 15 features were also delayed due to the system not being stable enough to introduce new ones. Recently, issues like iMessage sending read receipts even when turned off and Safari exposing data to websites were reported. All in all, we can conclude that iOS 15 wasn't the most stable iOS release ever.

Apple knows iOS 15 was a buggy release

But it seems that Apple is trying to change that with iOS 15.3. Yesterday, Apple released iOS 15.3 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers. It comes with the build number of iOS 15.3 RC (19D49). While the new iOS version doesn't come with flashy features, it does come with a lot of bug fixes and vulnerability patches. I've been running iOS 15.3 on my iPhone 12 since iOS 15.3 Beta 2 and I can vouch for its stability — it's the most stable iOS 15 version I've ever used.

Most importantly, Apple has patched the Safari data leak bug which allowed other websites to access your Google ID. iOS 15.3 RC version is the same Apple will release to the general public next week. If you want, you can install iOS 15.3 RC on your iPhone right now. Though if you're looking for features like Universal Control and support for IDs in the Wallet app, they're still missing in this iOS 15 release.

How to download and install iOS 15.3 on your iPhone right now

If you're a registered iOS developer, then you can install iOS 15.3 on your iPhone by going to Apple's Developer website and installing the iOS beta profile on your iPhone. If you're not a developer, you can still install iOS 15.3 RC on your iPhone using the public iOS 15 beta profile. Lastly, make sure you take a backup before proceeding.

On your iPhone, head over to the Apple Beta Software Program website. Sign in with your Apple ID. Now select the iOS tab and under the "Get Started" section, select "enroll your iOS device." Scroll down and tap the "Download profile" button. Now, go to Settings → Profile Downloaded → Install. You may have to restart the device after installing the profile. Now you can install iOS 15.3 RC just like any other iOS version by going to Settings → General → Software Update → Download and Install.

Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac