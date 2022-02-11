iOS 15.3.1 patches critical vulnerabilities

Apple released iOS 15.3 not so long ago. The new software update for iPhone didn't bring any new features. But, instead, it focused on software stability and laid the groundwork for the big upcoming iOS 15.4 update. Apple has now released an update to iOS 15.3, called iOS 15.3.1, that patches critical vulnerabilities.

Apple says iOS 15.3.1 comes with a critical WebKit vulnerability fix that might have been exploited. Here's what the Cupertino-based company had to say about iOS 15.3.1 and the patched WebKit vulnerability:

iOS 15.3.1 provides important security updates for your iPhone and fixes an issue that may cause Braille displays to stop responding WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

iOS 15.3.1 can be installed on all the iOS 15 compatible iPhones. To install iOS 15.3.1, head over to Settings → General → Software Update. Along with the new iOS update, Apple also released iPadOS 15.3.1, watchOS 8.4.2, and macOS Monterey 12.2.1. macOS 12.2.1 fixes the Bluetooth battery drain bug that macOS 12.2 came with.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.3.1 release, let us know in the comments section below.