Apple has released iOS 15.2 beta 1 to developers, shortly after it released iOS 15.1 with SharePlay. The new iOS 15.2 beta comes with even more features and improvements, such as App Privacy Report and Emergency SOS. Here are all the new features found in iOS 15.2:

App Privacy Report

Apple first showed off App Privacy Report at WWDC 2021. The new section in iOS 15 will allow users to see which app has accessed which resource, like location, photos, camera, contacts, and even the domains accessed across the last seven days.

It is an opt-in feature meaning users will have to manually enable the feature from the Privacy settings of the iOS Settings app. After you enable the toggle and use apps for some time, data will begin showing up in this section.

Emergency SOS

Auto Call Emergency services settings have been updated in iOS 15.2. You can now press the power button multiple times to call emergency services or use a combination of holding the side button and volume buttons. Moreover, the threshold before the call is initiated has been increased to 8 seconds from 5 seconds.

Redesigned Notification Summary

iOS 15 launched with a feature called Notification Summary. The feature has already been slightly redesigned in iOS 15.2. Now there’s a card-style view that shows more information than it previously did.

MacRumors also found the “Communication Safety” or child-safety feature’s code in iOS 15.2. This lead to the speculation that the new software will come with message scanning and photo scanning feature, however, Apple has confirmed that those features will not launch with the new version of iOS.

Apple will continue to roll out more iOS 15.2 betas over the course of the next few weeks before releasing it to the public. If you want to experience iOS 15.2 on your iPhone before Apple releases it to the public, check out how you can install the iOS developer beta profile on your iPhone.

Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac, Reddit