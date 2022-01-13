Latest iOS 15.2.1 patches critical HomeKit denial-of-service bug

Apple's first update of the year 2022 is out. The company has released iOS 15.2.1 globally to all users with supported iPhones. The minor update to iOS 15.2 brings a number of bug fixes and security patches, including one critical fix for Apple's HomeKit denial-of-service bug.

iOS 15.2.1 patches a critical HomeKit bug first discovered by Trevor Spiniolas. The vulnerability would cause iPhone to go into the denial-of-service state, and stop responding completely, when connecting to a HomeKit device with a large number of characters in its name (over 500,000). Trevor says that he identified Apple about the bug back in August 2021, and the company has finally patched it.

Even though the update's size is around 1GB, it's unclear if the OS update brings any new features. Apple recommends you to install the iOS 15.2.1 update on your iPhone. The update can be downloaded for free and is compatible with all the iOS 15 supported iPhones. To install the update, head over to the Settings > General > Software Update.

Here is the official changelog of iOS 15.2.1 from Apple:

Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link

Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input

Via: MacRumors