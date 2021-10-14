Apple’s next event is set to take place next Monday, i.e., October 18, at 1 PM EDT. The company is set to announce a new M1X MacBook Pro and AirPods 3 at the event. Apple, generally, releases software updates for its iPhones, iPads, and Mac devices a few days after the event. After its iPhone 13 event, Apple released iOS 15 to the general public. Now, according to a new report, Apple will release iOS 15.1 on October 25, a week after its Unleashed event.

iOS 15.1 is expected to come with some major new features, including ProRes video, SharePlay, COVID-19 vaccination proof support in the Wallet app, and changes to the Macro toggle in the Camera app on iPhone 13. The company released the fourth iOS 15.1 beta to the developers yesterday. Now, Twitter user @RobertCFO has posted a screenshot on the social media website saying Apple will release iOS 15.1 to the general public on October 25. The user is a security researcher who shared a screenshot of the mail with Apple’s Product Security Team which has the October 25 release date. However, Apple denies about any interaction with the researcher.

POC? RCE up to 15.0.X ~ High level proximity based Bluetooth LE exploit to remote wipe iDevices based on proximity alone! No physical device access. In short can put a laptop in a backpack and ride a bike in a city wiping iPhones 🙂 POC date tbd#iOS #iOS15 #iosrce pic.twitter.com/CD7cj9Bna7 — Robert (@RobertCFO) October 13, 2021

Along with iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 4, the company also released macOS Monterey beta 10 to developers. However, one of the most anticipated features of macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15, i.e., Universal Control is still nowhere to be seen. Announced in June at WWDC 2021, Universal Control is still missing from the beta versions of iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey. However, the new macOS beta does label Universal Control as a “beta” feature, although it is still inaccessible to users.

Apple usually tests its software extensively with developers before rolling out the update to the public so it might mean that there could be some time before we see the Universal Control feature out in the wild. With Apple reportedly releasing iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 on October 25, the feature might be available as “beta,” but could come with a number of bugs.

Via: AppleInsider, 9to5Mac