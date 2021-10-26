Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to compatible devices. One of the most anticipated features in this update is the inclusion of SharePlay, that’ll allow users to consume content together while on a FaceTime call with friends or family.

The new SharePlay feature will allow users to listen to songs, watch movies, or even work out together using Fitness+ while on a FaceTime call. The much-anticipated feature will be supported on Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+, Disney+, ESPN+, HBO MAX, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, SoundCloud, TikTok, and Twitch. The feature will also be available on other services in the future, and it’ll work on compatible iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices.

Additionally, Apple also added the option to record videos in ProRes on the latest iPhone 13 Pro series, and the option to disable the automatic camera switching to macro mode. The option was often reported to be frustrating, to say the least, as it automatically switched to macro mode when the camera got too close to a subject. This can now finally be toggled on/off by the user.

iOS 15.1 also adds COVID-19 vaccination card support to the Apple Wallet, allowing anyone with the vaccine to store their card’s information safely and easily. This can then be used to present it when requested using your iPhone or Apple Watch devices.

The full changelog of the changes can be found below:

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues:

Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time