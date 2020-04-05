Author
Tags

iOS 14 is rumoured to introduce a refreshed wallpaper settings panel, but so far, details about its implementation have been scarce. Now, screenshots allegedly depicting the new wallpaper settings interface have surfaced online.

If the leaked images are anything to go by, users can now easily choose wallpapers that are classified into separate categories. These collections include “Classic Stripes”, “Earth & Moon” and “Flowers”.

Users might also see a fresh “Home Screen Appearance” tool that allows users to specify a smart dynamic wallpaper for the home screen. The dynamic wallpaper will reportedly come to life in three manners – flat colour, blurred, and a dark version.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Here's a HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison

Here’s a HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.
OnePLus 8 series launch event

Pocketnow Daily: How Can the OnePlus 8 Pro “Lead With Speed”? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the launch date of the OnePlus 8, the possible launch of the iPhone 12, and more
tsmc

TSMC could be ready to begin mass production of Apple’s A14 chips

Even though Apple may want to delay the launch of the iPhone 12, its suppliers, including the TSMC seem to be ready to start mass production of its components