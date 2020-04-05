iOS 14 is rumoured to introduce a refreshed wallpaper settings panel, but so far, details about its implementation have been scarce. Now, screenshots allegedly depicting the new wallpaper settings interface have surfaced online.

If the leaked images are anything to go by, users can now easily choose wallpapers that are classified into separate categories. These collections include “Classic Stripes”, “Earth & Moon” and “Flowers”.

Users might also see a fresh “Home Screen Appearance” tool that allows users to specify a smart dynamic wallpaper for the home screen. The dynamic wallpaper will reportedly come to life in three manners – flat colour, blurred, and a dark version.

Source: Twitter