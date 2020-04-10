ios 14
Apple could soon let you try out parts of third-party iOS apps without installing them on iPhones. The new feature is being referred to as “Clips” in the new API.

As per the report from 9to5Mac, iOS 14’s Clips feature will allow developers to offer interactive and dynamic content from their apps even if you haven’t installed them. Developers will need to specify which part of the app should be downloaded by iOS as an Over-The-Air package to read that content.

When you scan a QR code, it will lead to a card that would apparently allow users to choose to download a full version of the app from the App Store or open the interactive experience in that app.

Apple is said to be testing the new feature with Sony’s PS4 Second Screen app, OpenTable, Yelp, DoorDash, and YouTube.

