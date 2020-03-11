The coronavirus outbreak is causing several companies to cancel their shows, launches, and presentations. It has even made some countries go into a complete lockdown. Santa Clara County officials have already banned gatherings of people that include more than 1,000 participants for the next three weeks, but what we don’t know is if Apple will cancel its upcoming WWDC or if iOS 14 will arrive on schedule.

WWDC is one of Apple’s major events in the year. They usually use this event to launch new software and present some new devices. This year we expect a new iPhone 9, iPad Pros with triple cameras, new Powerbeats 4, and more. However, it would all revolve around the release of the new iOS 14. The good news is that we could still receive the new iOS version, whether WWDC 2020 gets canceled or not. The first iOS 14 beta would be available right after the WWDC keynote that would be an online-only event this year. In other words, we could still get the first taste of the new iOS version in June as expected.

Source BGR

Via MacRumors