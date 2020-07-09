The new iOS 14 public beta is now available for iPhone users. It comes with tons of new features that were announced during the last WWDC 2020, like redesigned screen widgets and more. Now, you must only follow these simple steps to get it running on your device.

Installing the new iOS 14 public beta is quite simple. First, you must make a backup of your iPhone with your Mac or PC, or you can even use the iCloud backup, which Apple recommends. After you have done this, you must then go to Apple’s public beta website on your iPhone and sign up for the beta program if you haven’t already. After doing this, you must click to install iOS 14 and swipe down just enough to tap the Download Profile. After this, you must only dolor the prompts to install the iOS 14 public beta.

Once you have downloaded the profile, go to settings, and tap Profile Downloaded near the top of your device, then tap install on the right corner and enter your passcode if required. You will then have to tap Install a couple more times after reading the consent agreement. After doing all of this, go to Software Update, and you should see the iOS 14 update available, then tap Download and Install. Enjoy!