The next iteration of Apple’s mobile OS, tentatively called iOS 14, might introduce a new augmented reality app called Gobi. The app will help scan custom Apple QR codes that rely on colorful patterns such as cones of varied sizes and a unique central pattern instead of a matrix of random dots we see on typical QR codes.

The leak, which comes courtesy of former TechCrunch reporter Josh Constine, includes QR code files that opened destinations such as Mac Pro and Apple Watch websites, Star Wars: Rogue One movie listing in iTunes Store, and even a Starbucks Card sign-up prompt among others.

It appears these custom QR cards will also be used for some form of commerce partnership. For example, certain QR codes will help users score discounts and other offers at Starbucks outlets based on location data. iOS 14 will also make a few improvements to Apple’s Find My app by introducing haptic and sound cues to help users find their device.