It seems that the iPhone 12 wasn’t the only device being affected by an issue that results in missing text notifications. This problem was first reported less than a month ago, and now, according to several reports, the issue is affecting nearly every iPhone model with iOS 14.

Several iPhone users have used Apple support forums, Reddit, and other online communities to report missing notifications from incoming text messages and iMessages. They claim that their iPhones don’t show lock screen notifications for messages. The Messages app also fails to display a badge for the messages, and complaints from affected users have managed to stretch along 40 pages. Here are some examples:

“I am not getting sound notifications on text messages nor is the banner showing up on my locked screen.

I have an iPhone 11 and just downloaded the latest iOS 14. Have reset my phone twice now. Please advise. Thank you.”

“Text notifications/vibration do not work in silent mode with locked screen in iOS 14 on my iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, I get vibration/notifications on my Apple Watch 4, which is also set in silent mode.

“An interesting detail is that I can make it work IF I take off my Apple Watch. Then text notifications/vibration work exactly as they should on my iPhone.”

“My iPhone doesn’t notify me anymore concerning text messages coming in and some phone calls now. I made sure all my settings were set up properly. This is a new problem that started directly after the 14 update. There are a lot of posts on here about the same issue, but I haven’t noticed any resolutions.”

The guys over at The Verge have also confirmed that the issue is still present, even after receiving the latest iOS 14.3 beta. However, we are expecting the final iOS 14.3 version to be released on Monday, so maybe Apple can still manage to include a fix for this issue.

“And if you’re hoping that all will be well when iOS 14.3 releases next week, I wouldn’t be so sure. Early reports indicate that the no-text-notifications bug remains present — at least in some cases — in the second release candidate build of iOS 14.3 that Apple pushed out to public beta testers yesterday.”

In other words, we will have to wait and see if Apple can find what’s causing this problem before they release the final version of iOS 14.3.

Source 9to5Mac