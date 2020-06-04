A new code of an early build of iOS 14 has leaked. It reveals two new features that the company could be working on. The report says iOS 14 will come with a built-in translator for Safari browser and support for Apple Pencil for websites in iPadOS 14.

The report comes from 9to5Mac and it says that Safari will detect the language to translate the content correctly. Further, it will also allow users to switch between the original and translated text without reloading the page. It is said that all translations would be processed locally with the Neural Engine. Hence, it is expected to work in offline mode as well.

Moreover, iPadOS 14 could include support for Apple Pencil input on websites. It will allow users to not only scroll but also draw and markup in Safari and other browsers. The said features could be announced at Apple‘s WWDC 2020 on June 22.

