The guys over at 9to 5Mac keep on finding interesting information in the latest iOS 14 code. According to this information, we could get two new budget-friendly devices and a new feature for the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro. We had already seen rumors that mentioned the arrival of time of flight sensors in the main cameras of future iPhones. This would allow devices to generate 3D models of environments, and it seems that the latest iOS 14 code has confirmed that information.

The new iOS 14 code mentions two iPhones with the codename “d5x,” which may be the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max since the iPhone 11 was identified as “d4x”. These new iPhones would include a new camera setup that could include a ToF 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This new camera configuration would also include an infrared projector similar to the one found in Apple’s TrueDepth camera, and it would help the devices generate 3D models of its surrounding environment. This would let users make accurate distance and measure calculations on their devices.

Source 9to5Mac