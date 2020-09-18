Apple has released the latest version of its smartphone operation system – iOS 14 – for all compatible iPhones via the stable channel. It brings a ton of new features such as customizable widgets, a new App Library that automatically sorts and categorizes apps, a compact and less-intrusive UI for calls, picture-in-picture support for video calls, the ability to pin conversations, and a lot more. But one of the most notable features was the ability to set third-party apps as your default web browser and email app.

This means you no longer have to stick with Apple’s own Mail and Browser app for opening a web link or an email. Instead, you can set Microsoft’s Edge or Google’s Chrome as the default browser, and Microsoft’s Outlook or Google’s Gmail as your go-to email app. Apple has already made the change on its end, but developers have to update their respective apps to take advantage of this new functionality. However, it appears that an iOS 14 bug automatically reverts back the default app choice to Mail and Safari when the device reboots. First spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, I also noticed the issue on my iPhone XR after updating it to iOS 14 last night

So, if you had set Chrome as your default browser and for some reason, your iPhone had to reboot (due to a dead battery or you need to reset it for any other reason), your iPhone will revert back to using Safari as the default browser. And the same will happen if you had picked up Gmail or Outlook as your default email app. Needless to say, it is a hassle to change the default app settings every time your iPhone reboots. The issue will most likely be solved via an update, but it surely is disappointing for users who have been waiting a long time for it to materialize.