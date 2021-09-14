Apple iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS updates

Apple released four new updates across its entire product lineup, namely to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. The updates include important security patches and contain fixes to a few existing bugs.

Last year, Apple released the new iOS version just two weeks before the official release of iOS 14 started rolling out to the public. It’s very likely that these new releases prepare the operating systems for the new iOS 15 updates, which may come as soon as in two weeks’ time. Don’t forget, Apple will hold its “California streaming” Event today, where the company is expected to finally unveil the brand new iPhone 13 Series, the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch, and the AirPods 3.

iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8

CoreGraphics

  • Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit

  • Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
  • CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

 

macOS Big Sur 11.6

Apple macOS Big Sur 11.6

CoreGraphics

  • Available for: macOS Big Sur
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit

  • Available for: macOS Big Sur
  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
  • CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

 

watchOS 7.6.2

Apple watchOS 7.6.2 updates

CoreGraphics

  • Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab



