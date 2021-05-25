ios 14.6

Apple has released iOS 14.6 via the stable channel, and there are some big changes that arrive with the latest software update for your iPhone. To start, it brings Apple Card Family. Announced last month, Apple Card Family allows users to co-own their Apple Card with a family member, letting them jointly keep an eye on spending, track transactions, and build a credit line together.

Aside from co-sharing and building a credit together, it will also let parents share their Apple Card with their children, provided they are 13 years or older. This will also allow them to keep an eye on the spending habits of their children, and impose limits as well. Users can share their Apple Card with up to five who are a part of the same Family Sharing Group. It also brings the benefit of a combined credit limit and the convenience of a single monthly payment bill.

Apple Card Family

The major feature arriving with iOS 14. is Apple Podcast Subscriptions. Listeners can subscribe their favorite paid podcast and get some perks in return such as an ad-free listening experience, access to exclusive bonus content, and even early access to new content. Creators will be allowed to set the price for subscriptions, while Apple gets to keep a cut.

Apple Podcast Subscriptions

iOS 14.6 also introduces an accessibility feature that allows users to unlock their iPhone after a restart using only their voice. Additionally, the Lost Mode option for AirTag (and other supported accessories too) in Find My app now offers an option that lets users add their email address instead of their phone number. Moreover, when an NFC-enabled device taps on an AirTag, the notification that pops up will show the partially masked phone number of the tracker’s owner.

Apple has also fixed the following issues with iOS 14.6 update:

  • Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
  • Reminders may appear as blank lines
  • Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
  • Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
  • iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

