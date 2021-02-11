apple maps
Image: Macrumors

The beta-testing of iOS 14.5 is in full swing right now. The latest beta build of iOS 14.5 brings a way to unlock your iPhone using the Apple Watch even if you’re wearing a mask. Additionally, beta testers have also spotted that they can now set a third-party app such as Spotify as the default music and podcast app on their phone. Now, it has been discovered that with iOS 14.5, Apple Maps is adding a way to report incidents, akin to what you’ll come across on Google Maps and Waze.

Incident reporting works via on-screen inputs as well as through Siri voice commands

As per a screenshot shared by Macrumors, the incident reporting feature in Apple Maps currently supports only three types of disruptive events – accidents, hazards, and speed checks. The crowdsourced incident reporting feature works with the Apple Maps app installed on your phone and your car’s dashboard as well via CarPlay.

Apple Maps
Image: CNET

Apple Maps now has a dedicated ‘Report’ button that will allow users to report incidents. However, users can also report an incident via voice commands by asking Siri to do so. As per a Reddit thread documenting the new feature in Apple Maps, it appears that the crowdsourced incident reporting feature is only live for users in the United States, and doesn’t appear to be working for beta testers in Canada or other regions. Also, Apple is likely testing it only among a small batch of testers right now, and not all users running the beta build of iOS 14.5 on their phone.

The new Apple Maps feature is similar to what Google Maps and Waze already offer

As mentioned above, the new Apple Maps features in iOS 14.5 beta only supports reporting three types of incidents – accidents, hazards, and speed check. Waze and Google Maps, on the other hand, offer a much wider range. Google Maps, for example, lets users report incidents like an accident, traffic slowdowns, speed traps, ongoing construction, hurdles such as debris on the road, closed lanes, and disabled vehicles.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
oneplus 7t pocketnow
Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update arrives for OnePlus 7T series
OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 7T duo brings an always-on ambient display mode and optimizes dynamic wallpaper among other tweaks.
Facebook vaccine
Facebook will tell when and where you can get vaccinated, vows to remove vaccine hoaxes
The COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook will help people find details such as vaccine eligibility criteria and where they can get it.
iPhone 12
iPhone 13 Pro could have a 1TB storage variant
As of now, the internal storage capacity is capped at 512GB in the Pro models.