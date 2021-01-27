Apple has released the iOS 14.4 update for its iPhone lineup. While the update itself is light on new features, it does bring a fix for security issues that may have been actively exploited. Needless to say, if you have an iPhone 6s or a model released after that – all the way up to the iPhone 12 – you should install the iOS 14.4 update as soon as possible. In addition to an update for the iPhone family, Apple has also released iPadOS 14.4 for iPad Air 2 and its successors as well as the iPad mini 4 and models that arrived after it.

You should probably haste at installing the 14.4 update on your iPhone

In the iOS 14.4 update notes, Apple mentions that a security vulnerability could allow a malicious app to elevate privileges and that this issue may have been misused. The company also mentions under the WebKit updates that another bug that may also have been actively exploited could allow a malicious party to remotely execute arbitrary code, which means a hacker could remotely run a command on your device. Apple hasn’t shared any further details about the bugs fixed by iOS 14.4, but you should probably install the updates as quickly as you can.

Talking about new features though, iOS 14.4 brings an option that allows users to designate the type of Bluetooth audio device connected to their phone. This will likely help with measuring audio output of each device so that notifications don’t blast at full volume in your ears when you’re wearing them. Additionally, the camera will no longer struggle with recognizing smaller QR codes. Listed below is the entire changelog of iOS 14.4 for your reference:

• Smaller QR codes can be recognised by Camera

• Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

• Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max



This release also fixes the following issues:

• Image artefacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

• Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

• Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

• The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

• Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen