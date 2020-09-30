Well, we can’t say that this comes as a surprise. We have been getting rumors claiming that the new iPhone 12 lineup may not include a power adapter and a pair of wired EarPods in the box for quite a while now, and it seems that iOS 14.2 could’ve just confirmed this information.

The guys over at MacRumors have been searching for clues about what to expect on Apple’s next event in the iOS 14.2 code, and it seems that they have found a minor code tweak that confirms the lack of EarPods in the box of the iPhone 12 models.

Previous iOS versions mentioned “reducing exposure to RF energy by using the supplied headphones,” which is now changed to:

“To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.”

Apple deliberately removed the “supplied” part of the statement, suggesting that Apple will no longer supply headphones to its users with the new iPhone 12 lineup.

The first time we heard this rumor was back in June when we also heard rumors claiming that the devices will also drop the power adapters. Apple has recently ditched this accessory with the recent launch of the Apple Watch Series 6. The company decided to stop using power adapters, as “Apple is also helping the environment by removing the AC adapter that could become electronic waste from Apple Watch Series 6 packaging, and helping its Apple Watch manufacturing partners transition to renewable energy,” even though, the truth about this decision may be focused on trying to reduce costs.

Looks like the Apple Watch titanium and Hermes models still have the power adapter. So the more expensive versions keep it. Makes it seem like its less of an an environment thing and more cost-driven. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 15, 2020

Whatever the case, it seems that Apple will have more than enough iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini devices ready for purchase. According to a tweet posted earlier today by well-known leaker Jon Prosser, Cupertino’s distributors could get the first iPhone 12 batch as soon as next Monday. And according to the South China Morning Post, Foxconn employees are working non stop to have enough devices ready, with or without power adapters and wired EarPods in the box. The report says:

“Employee Wang Guofeng said overtime work had increased since summer and most workers were allowed to take only four days off per month.

“You can earn 5,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$880) per month, and if you work at the factory for more than 90 days, there’s a handsome amount of special pay,” said the 33-year-old who has worked at the factory for over four years.

“Another employee surnamed Ma said the company had started night shifts, with production lines running 24 hours a day.

“We have been kept so busy for the past weeks because of the iPhone 12,” Ma said, referring to the new model that is expected to be unveiled next month.”

Source MacRumors

Via 9to5Mac